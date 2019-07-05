C’River Agric Revolution, One Of The Best In The World – Apple

Nigeria Peace Ambassador to Finland, Ambassador Agim Godwin Apple, has said that Cross River State agric revolution under Gov. Ben Ayade is one of the best in the world.

Apple, who was applauding the governor for his rice seedlings initiative, added that the state had been initiated into the world best in her strive for modern agriculture and food production that would impact changes in the world.

He added that beyond the country, Governor Ayade was attractin commendation even at the international level for what he described as “great innovations”.

He said that “Professor Ben Ayade is a man with positive dreams and he is good to work with because a tree can never form a forest. I’m so happy to have a governor who happens to be an architect to projects that are meaningful.

I have visited many farms in Finland and the Eastern Europe and find out that apart from rice grain, other grains for different uses can do well in Cross River State soil, especially the Rye grain specie which functions for the production of beer, quality bread and other fast foods for popular consumption.

This development will enable the state agriculture to have all season farming to boost the all green eco system in the state”.

The Ambassador added that: “From the farming expeditions, we shall have the capacity to animal husbandry, a refurbishment of the Obudu Cattle Ranch.

“Rye grain specie is an excellent source of essential vitamins and soluble fibre. The human body lacks these vitamins and thus, these must be supplied by external sources such as rye. A high fibre diet is capable of lowering high cholesterol levels and that is what rye enables. The fibre also helps in the upkeep of the elasticity of blood vessels and prevents hardening of arteries and thus, promotes heart health. Stereotyped as a poverty grain, rye is capable of growing even in the poorest of soils. But its advantages must never be undermined’’, he said.

FRIDAY NWAGBARA, Calabar