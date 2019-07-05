Court Order NDDC To Explain Truncation Of Abonnema Reclamation

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday July 1, 2019, ordered the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to provide Nyemoni-Awome Ogbo, a leading socio-cultural club in Abonnema, Headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, with all relevant information the club needs to verify the circumstances of the non-execution of a land reclamation contract in Abonnema awarded by the NDDC.

In his ruling, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Obile held that the NDDC had a legal obligation to provide all relevant information sought by the social club, Nyemoni­Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, to confirm why and how a reclamation contract in Abonnema awarded by the NDDC, allegedly valued at N5.7billion naira had not been executed.

The Commission was ordered to comply within fourteen (14) days and; the court also awarded a cost of N100,OOO (one hundred thousand naira) only in favour of the club.

NDDC raised preliminary objection that the claimants (Nyemoni-Awome Ogbo) could not sue on behalf of the Abonnema community; this was however debunked by the learned judge who averred that the defendant (NDDC) was under legal obligation to provide every needed information to the litigant.

Observers see the judgement as a major breakthrough for the community and the club which has always been in the forefront on all issues pertaining to the development and welfare of Abonnema.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the claimants, Barr. Talbot Denven Obaye-Ekine, hailed the ruling and described it as victory for the people of Abonnema. He also stated that this judgement would serve as a lesson to other public institutions who are fond of hiding relevant information from individuals and the general public.

Barr Obaye-Ekine also congratulated members of the Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema for standing firm till the conclusion of the matter.

It would be recalled that the fast growing island community of Abonnema had approached the NDDC for the reclamation and sand-filling of vast areas of swampy forest adjoining and within the geographical area of Abonnema, to accommodate the expansion needs of the community for development purposes.

Abonnema over the years ha wn astronomically in population while its available land space had rained at a standstill without any further capacity to accommodate infras ctural development.

Tamunoiminabo Fyneaface