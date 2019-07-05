CJ Commends Enugu Govt On Criminal Justice Administration

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for facilitating the adoption of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in the state.

Hon. Justice Bello, who spoke when he led members of the Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion to pay a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, described the adoption of the criminal justice administration act in Enugu State as “revolutionary”.

The FCT Chief Judge told the governor that the committee was in Enugu in exercise of its “sole mandate of visiting Nigerian Prisons to release inmates who have option of fines associated to their various sentences and also to review cases of inmates that have stayed over five years awaiting trials before various courts”.

The jurist, who advocated a uniform criminal justice regime act to be adopted by the respective component states “without affecting the very substance intendment of the act”, said Governor Ugwuanyi deserved to be congratulated for the adoption of the act in Enugu State.