Chevron Provides Drugs To De-Worm Pupils

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) last Wednesday provided some 41,000 doses of anti-worm drugs in support of ongoing massive de-worming of children in Bayelsa primary schools.

Speaking at the event, General Manager in charge of Government and Public Affairs at CNL, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said that the programme was aimed at ridding children of worms.

Brikinn, who was represented by Mr Kayode Adeboye, CNL’s Communications Coordinator, said the de-worming exercise was targeted at children between ages six and 12.

He noted that the campaign was part of Chevron’s commitment to supporting health care in its operational areas and recalled that the oil firm recently concluded a programme to prevent HIV transmission.

“We are proud of the tremendous successes recorded through our partnership with the Bayelsa state government in past health programmes.

“These programmes, no doubt, were because of our collective commitment to improving healthcare delivery and by extension the quality of life of the people of Bayelsa and the Niger Delta.

“Some of us here would recall that between 2012 and 2018, Chevron, in collaboration with PACT and the Bayelsa State Government, sponsored a U.S $5.3 million Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV programme.

“The programme helped reduce the HIV prevalence rates in Bayelsa and tested over 57,000 pregnant women.

“We have also partnered the Bayelsa Governor on roll back malaria programme in times past”, he said.

“We are very proud to be partners in progress with Bayelsa State Government,” he said..

Director Primary/Teacher Education, Mrs Hannah Amasuomo, who represented the Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, commended NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture for partnering the state to deworm pupils.

She equally thanked the headmasters and headmistress as well as the teachers who accompanied the children from various schools.

She appealed to Chevron and its partners to make deworming a sustainable and continuous programme in the state.

Mr Robert Derek, an official of Bayelsa Ministry of Health in his health sensitisation, noted that proper personal hygiene was a gateway to a healthy life.

He said: “Worms deprive young children of the necessary nutrients which they require for mental and physical development.

“Worm infestation can cause opportunistic sickness and even mortality in children.”

He reassured the state government’s readiness to embark on immunisation against polio among children.