Benue: Ortom Reacts To Court Victory Over Fulani Herdsmen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reacted to the judgment of the Federal High Court yesterday which dismissed the suit filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore against Benue State, challenging the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal lost a suit it filed challenging the anti-open grazing in Benue State.

The Governor, in a statement yesterday, through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the victory was for justice, democracy and the rule of law.

Ortom commended the country’s judiciary for proving once again that it is indeed the last hope of the common people.

He said that the judgment affirmed the fact the law was duly enacted and it is in the interest of all Nigerians who wish to go into livestock business in the state.

The Governor, on behalf of the government and people of the state appreciateed individuals and groups, as well as all other Nigerians who supported the state while the case lasted.

Ortom restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that implementation of the ranching law guarantees peace in all parts of the State.