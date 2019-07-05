BB Naija 2019: Reactions Trail Choice Of House Mates …As Jaywon Says ‘Organisers Are Scammers’

Some Nigerians have expressed shock over the choice of house mates for the on going fourth season of BB Naija reality show. The season kicked off Sunday when 21 house mates most of whom some viewers have described as more foreign than Nigerians.

Respondents said that it was puzzling how Manchester based Mike, London police officer, Khafi and Ike, who said this was his first time in Lagos made the list while thousands of Nigerians flooded audition centres in February.

The audition centres across the country were crowded with people struggling to get in by scaling the fence; viewers felt it was unfair to have people risk lives to auditions and then pick Nigerians in diaspora.

Nigerian super singer, Jaywon, has called out the organizers of the BB Naija show and described it as a scam. He opined that the show only picked house mates who were bankable. He stressed that from their profile, most of them were either social media celebrities of sorts, schooled or worked abroad and have pretty impressive resumes.

Given the calibre of people chosen, Jaywon has accused the organisers of the show of being scammers. In his opinion, the show which made many Nigerians believe that it was for any one who knew how to play their cards right, apparently was only for people who ve be marketed to the public.

Jaywon appears to believe that the show organisers only select certain kind of people who they can reap their money back from.

Recall that the BB Naija 2019 kicked off on Sunday night with 21 house mates battling for the N60 million worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organiser, M-Net West Africa. The house mates would be staying at the Big Brother House for the next 12 weeks to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

At the launch, popular media personality and host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the hosue mates into the BB Naija house with the edition themed “Pepper Them”. It was gathered that the housemates will spend 99 days in the house, competing for the grand prize of N60 million.

Here are the 21 House mates that will make you stay glued to your television screen all through the 12 weeks:

Avala: 30 years old, female, hails from Ogun State

Khafi: 20 years (female), Ekiti State

Omotshola: 38 years (male) Delta State

Frodd: 28 years (male) Anambra State

Ike: 21 years (male) Imo State

Ella: 30 years (Female) Anambra State

Nelson: 26 years (female) Rivers State

Isilomo: 23 years (female) Edo State

Zackye: 23 years (female) Anambra State

Tuoyo (male) Delta State

Sir Dee: 28 years (male) Kogi State

Seyi: 30 years (male) Ogun State

Esther:22 years (female) Lagos State

Gedoni: 31 years (male)

Telma: 26 years (female)

Kimophra: 23 years

Diane 23 years (female) Kaduna State

Mercy: 26 years (female)

Tacha: 23 years (female) Rivers State

Jeff 30 years (female) Anambra State

Mike: 28 years (female) Lagos State.