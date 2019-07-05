Baru Felicitates With Barkindo On OPEC Reappointment

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has expressed delight over the re-election of Dr Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for a fresh three-year term.

Baru disclosed this in a statement issued by the corporation’s spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja and made available to The Tide.

The GMD in letter noted that the re-election of Barkindo did not come as a surprise considering the quantum leap the organisation had taken in achieving its most fundamental objective of sustaining crude oil market stability within the period of his first term.

He noted that though Barkindo assumed office in 2016 when the global petroleum industry was in a gloom, he was able to rally both groups and create profound stability in the oil market.

“It goes without saying, therefore, that your re-election is an overwhelming endorsement by the organisation, even as I urge that you continue to make Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, proud of your good work at the global organisation,” he said.

He called on the Almighty Allah to guide and crown the OPEC scribe’s effort as he begins a new tenure.

Baru further said that Management and Staff of the corporation were proud of the achievements of Barkindo, who was Group Managing Director of the Corporation.