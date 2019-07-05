AVSEC, ARFFS Recruits Join Airport Workforce

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned another batch of 107 Aviation Security (AVSEC) and 109 Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) officers, after a three- month intensive training exercise at the FAAN’s learning faculty.

The newly recruited personnel were to beef up capacity at the FAAN’s security and fire fighting directorates for smooth airport operations.

A statement from the FAAN’s corporate affairs office made available to aviation correspondents recently stated that the management will continue in its commitment to human capacity development in order to meet the highest standard of professionalism and best industry practices.

The statement also explained that the management will as well continue to train and develope capacity of its staff in line with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

It also admonished the newly recruited personnel to remember and apply all they were taught, and make personal commitment to excel in their chosen careers.

According to the statement, the recruited personnel were charged to pursue this challenging career path, because it is rewarding.

It also urged them to have a great responsibility to live up to the vision of FAAN which was to be among the best airport group in the world.

The statement futher said that the commissioned officers have been recruited to serve in the para- military arm of the organisation where discipline, professional conduct, loyalty and special vigilance are required.