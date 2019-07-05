Atiku VS Buhari: Omokri Claims To Possess ‘Damning’ Proofs INEC Had Election Server

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has claimed that he is currently in possession of incontrovertible document that showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed the use of computer server for electronic transmission of the 2019 election results.

Recall that INEC had stated before the presidential elections petitions tribunal that it had no server for election results in contrast to the claims by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AtikuAbubakar.

However, Omokri claimed in a post on his verified Twitter handle Wednesday that the supposed document in his possession has the URL address of INEC Nigeria’s server.

He added that the document contained state-by-state breakdown of compliance with returning of presidential elections data to the server.

“I am now in possession of incontrovertible proof that INEC has and had a server, in form of a signed admission by INEC’s spokesperson.

“In fact the document has the URL address of INEC’s server, plus state by state breakdown of compliance with returning of Presidential elections data to the server, and warning to those states who refuse to comply,” he wrote.