Assault: Police Grill Senator Abbo …Apology Not Enough -NCWS

The Police in the federal capital territory, yesterday, grilled Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial Zone for about four hours over the assault on a nursing mother in a sex toy shop which was captured in a CCTV footage and elicited public outrage resulting the Inspector General of Police ordering immediate investigation.

FCT Police authorities confirmed last night that Senator Abbo voluntarity submitted himself for interrogation following an invitation from the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma.

Senator Abbo’s appearance followed the earlier appearance before the investigating officers of the victim at FCT Police Command headquarter, where she was questioned and she wrote a statement, after which she was asked to go home.

When newsmen contacted the FCT Police Commissioner on whether the Senator would be granted bail since the interrogation was extending into the night, CP Ciroma said, it will depend on the outcome of the interrogation noting that it should note that the Senator voluntarily submitted himself for interrogation and the offence of assault is a bailable offence.

The CP added that if bail is to be granted, it will be done on personal recognition of Elisha Abbo’s status as a Senator of the federal republic, noting however that the investigation will be thorough and professionally done especially since it involves the fundamental human rights of a citizen.

Recall that the IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive investigation of the assault on the nursing mother.

He directed the FCT Police Commissioner to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Meanwhile, National Council of Women Societies has described the physical assault of a woman by the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, as an assault on womanhood.

The National President of the council, Mrs Gloria Shoda, said this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

Abbo, in a video that went viral on social media platforms, was seen attacking a woman after she pleaded with him “to take it easy”.

The lawmaker has since apologised for his actions.

According to Shoda, the council seriously condemns such act, adding that the law must take its course.

She stated: “On behalf of NCWS, I commend the Senate for setting up a committee to probe the senator and I pray it will not only end there.

“I want the IG to ensure that Abbo faces the law, he should not only be arrested but let him be charged to court and whatever the law says on assault, let him face it

“It is time we make people face the consequences of their actions. We should not allow people like this in leadership positions.

“Women have been suffering various forms of assault and we want the senator’s case to be used to get justice for them.”

Shoda, who noted that the apology tendered by the senator was accepted, emphasised that “apology was not enough, something must be done to deter others.”