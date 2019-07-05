Ashifat Becomes Kwara United Manager

Assistant Coach to the former Kwara United tactician, (Abubakar Bala), and his second in command, Suleiman Ashifat has been named Head Coach Kwara Utd and the club retains 27 players for the 2019/2020 football season.

Suleiman Ashifat, who deputised Abubakar Bala at Kwara United in the just concluded Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has been appointed the substantive head coach of the team.

The Club’s Media Officer, Abdulwaheed Bibire, made this known in a statement last Tuesday in Ilorin.

The statement added that the appointment was with immediate effect and he would steer the affairs of Afonja Warriors for the next season.

He said the club also retained 27 players and declared 13 surplus to requirement in preparatory to the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Bibire said all administrative staff of the team are to continue with their day to day service to the club.