American Teenager’s Run At Wimbledon Continues

Coco Gauff’s fairytale introduction to Wimbledon continued with a second-round victory over Magdalena Rybarikova that belied her years.

The 15-year-old American qualifier needed just one hour nine minutes to beat her Slovakian opponent 6-3 6-3 under Court One’s new roof.

Gauff, who beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams on Monday, will play Slovenia’s Polona Hercog next.

“I’m still shocked I am even here,” Gauff told Tidesports sources.

“I played well on pressure points. She was serving amazing. I’ve not been able to relax, there is so much going on.

“I believe I can beat anyone across the court.”

She becomes the youngest player to reach the last 32 at Wimbledon since fellow American Jennifer Capriati, who reached the semi-finals in 1991, also aged 15.

At such a tender age, Gauff is only eligible to play 10 tournaments at professional level between her 15th and 16th birthdays yet she appears to be taking the grand occasion of Wimbledon in her stride.

Earlier on Wednesday, she had trained briefly under the gaze of 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal before being approached for a chat by Roger Federer, an eight-time winner here, more than six hours before she finally got to play.

After a late court switch, the match finally got under way just after 20:00 BST, but Gauff looked at home straightaway against the world number 139, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon two years ago.