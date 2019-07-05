Amateur Golf W/Cup: Ex-Lady Capatin Optimistic Of Victory

Nigeria’s participation in this year’s Amateur Golf World Cup (AGWC) Championship will not be a jamboree, a former Lady Captain of Abuja’s IBB International Golf and Country Club, Faridah Wada, says.

Tidesports source reports that the 2019 AGWC Championship is billed to hold in Spain from Sept. 16 to Sept. 21.

The Nigeria qualifiers are billed for (tomorrow) at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, with TW Multimedia Limited which won the bid organising it.

“As the AGWC Country Partner and organisers of the qualifiers, we have been putting finishing touches to preparations for the qualifiers which come up on Saturday.

“We are confident that the qualifiers will bring out the best we can get here in Nigeria, and they will go on to represent Nigeria creditably,” Wada said while speaking with journalists in Abuja on yesterday.

She said while more than 100 amateur golfers have registered for the qualifiers, only two out of them would be selected to fly the country’s flag in Spain.

Wada said the two winners, irrespective of gender, must be from two categories.

“They must be from Category One, which is Handicap 0 to 14, and Category Two, which is Handicap 15 – 28.

“The winners will be sponsored to the Finals in Spain with all expenses paid.”

Wada however, said she was confident that while Nigeria would be participating in the tournament for the first time, its golfers’ performance would still be fruitful.

“I am optimistic that our players will be playing to win,” she said, pointing out that the event was going to attract players from many parts of the world.

“Players from over 20 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, China, UK, Italy, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Cote D’Ivoire, are taking part in the three-day tournament.”

The former lady captain said also that she was excited about the qualifying event and she was anticipating that the event would create competition among amateur golfers around the world.

“It will also foster unity among the players.”

Wada advised that players at the qualifiers must be conversant with the rules of the game, and be capable of defending their handicap.

She added that the qualifiers was however, not going to be a winner-takes-all affair.

“The organisers are encouraging those who will not qualify but wish to participate to come along to Spain to support their country’s flag-bearers while playing in their own three-day guest tournament.”

Wada also praised the support her company has got from Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments and Nigerian Local Content Development Board.