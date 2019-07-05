Again, Bandits Kill 27 In Katsina

No fewer than 11 persons were, late Wednesday, killed in Kankara and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State as bandits struck in various communities in the councils.

Sources said the bandits had earlier in the day, attacked Maidabino in Danmusa Local Government Area where they reportedly killed 16 people.

Two people said to have been injured in the attack were taken to the General Hospital, Dutsin-ma for treatment.

It was learnt that the bandits struck at Maidabino’s local market.

One of the sources said, “The bandits suddenly arrived while trading was going on at Maidabino market and started shooting anyhow.

“People had to scamper for safety. Sixteen people were killed in the process. We initially recovered 10 bodies while we recovered an additional six bodies this morning (Thursday). We have taken the two people who sustained gunshots injuries to the General hospital, Dutsinma for treatment.”

The bandits reportedly struck again, last Wednesday night at various communities in Kankara Local Government Area, where they reportedly killed four people at Unuwar Nagwande; nine at Unguwar Rabo and two at Gidan Daji.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said 11 people were killed in Kankara LG, adding that two were shot at Maidabino.

Meanwhile, two people have been confirmed dead and over 30 vehicles burnt following the early morning fire that engulfed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline at Ijegun, a Lagos suburb.

Suspected pipeline vandals were said to have ignited the fire at about 5am, yesterday, at Fire Junction, Ijegun, in a bid to prevent security operatives from pursuing them.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the vandals had siphoned Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into a 33,000 litre capacity tanker and were loading a second one when security operatives intercepted them.

The Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyetolu, said the vandals spilled some of the PMS which entered drainages while fleeing and allegedly lit a fire that followed the spilled content backward.

He said: “While trying to escape from the security agencies, some of the siphoned fuel spilled into the drainage and the vandals were alleged to have set the spilled fuel on fire in a bid to deter the security agencies from apprehending them.

“The fire then spread back to the pipeline, the point where the vandals had siphoned the fuel and exploded with escalating fire which led to two fatalities and over 30 vehicles burnt.

“The actual loss will be determined upon conducting post disaster enumeration after the fire has been put out. Responders at the scene include Lagos State Fire Service, Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, yesterday, said its troops have successfully repelled fresh attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents on the 212 Tank Battalion at Gajigana, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The development came barely two days after the troops repelled a similar attack by the insurgents on troops’ location at Goniri in Yobe State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig-Gen Bulama Biu, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the scene of the attack.

Biu disclosed that the insurgents on gun trucks attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location on Wednesday night, adding that they met stiff resistance by the troops.

He explained that the troops with the support of the Nigeria Air Force engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle and repelled the attack.

Biu revealed that the troops killed a number of the insurgents, recovered two gun trucks and high caliber ammunition from the attack.

The commander added that the army had initiated a new operation, codenamed ‘Halaka Dodo’, to root out remnants of the insurgents hibernating at Gwoza-Mandara Mountains, Lake Chad basin and the northern part of the state.

Biu warned people in the region against collaborating and supplying logistics to the insurgents, noting that the action was undermining the nation and the efforts of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the northeast.

He also called on the insurgents still in the bush to surrender, stressing that the army was ready to flush them out of their enclaves.

The commander conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, to the troops over their gallantry and professionalism in defeating the insurgents and discharging their constitutional mandate.

Biu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the provision of equipment and improvement of troops’ welfare to ensure successful implementation of the counterinsurgency operation.