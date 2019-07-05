AFCON: Awka Fans Offer Tips For Victory Over Cameroon

Some soccer enthusiasts in Awka, the Anambra capital have expressed confidence that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will soar above the Lions of Cameroon in their second round match in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The fans said the Gornert Rohr-led technical crew must effect necessary changes, while the players must approach the game with “can do spirit” for them to advance beyond that stage.

Jude Atupulazi, an Awka-based newspaper editor said all they needed was strong commitment which had been lacking in them.

Atupulazi said the Cameroonians were a strong team which required a Super Eagles side that is physically fit and mentally alert.

He recommended that Ahmed Musa should start the match as to keep the Cameroonians busy at their rear from the blast of the whistle.

“Let them show enough hunger, they should just jettison their big boy mentality and fight like wounded Lions.

“Mikel Obi is in his last legs as seen in matches he played, we need strength and mobility, and Mikel doesn’t offer that, we also need the combination of Musa and Odion Ighalo in front.

“The coach can also befuddle the opposition by playing Musa just behind the striker so as to speed up the attack and benefit from his pace and directness, while flanks can now be manned by Samuel Chukwueze and Samuel Kalu,” he said.