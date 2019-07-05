AFCON 2019: Nigeria, Cameroon Battle For Quarterfinal Ticket 

Tomorrow, Nigerians will be on their knee praying, as Super Eagles take on defending champions of African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The encounter is one of the round of 16 matches, at the ongoing AFCON, holding in Egypt, at Alexandria stadium.

It is not in doubt that the Eagles in this tournament have been unimpressive, but the odds seem to favour Nigeria over the Cameroonians particularly on head to head clashes.

The two countries have met 22 times comprehensively, Nigeria has won 11, Cameroon won four and seven draws.

Both teams have expressed confidence to secure one of the quarter final tickets, as they are mentally and technically stable.

In his reactions, former Super Eagles striker, Stephen Makinwa has advised the Eagles to correct their mistakes made in Madagascar that led to their 2-0 defeat.

“We need all the best players that we have, most especially the experienced players to enable the move to the next stage, “Makinwa said.

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, said for the team to win tomorrow’s game they must put behind them the unfortunate 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.

According to him, Nigerian team is not under any form of pressure, adding that what is paramount is to seek solution on how to beat their opponent.

“We should put the Madagascar defeat behind us. It is a thing of the past, we have to fix the present that is the most important thing. So we are not under any pressure, the manager has made us to understand that football sometimes happens that way,” Ezenwa said.

The defending champions, Cameroon has defensively sound as they are yet to concede a goal.

In spite the intimidating records of head to head, Cameroonians will need to roar to live up to their moniker and keep alive hopes of lifting the Nations cup trophy again.

Consequently, the match will no doubt be a very tough one as both sides are prepared technically.

As it stands, no side has advantage over one another, but I know the best will win. I also pray let the officiating be pure.

Tonye Orabere