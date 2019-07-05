2018/2019 NWPL Season To Commence July 17

The 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) season has been scheduled to kick-off 17 of this month across the federation.

This was made available in a communiqué made available to Tidesports, Thursday, in a press release which had it that the date was fixed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Reno Hotel, dated 27 June, 2019.

The meeting which was attended by the NFF President, Pinnic Amaju, represented by the second Vice President Malam Shehu Dikko in the company of the Chairman of Chairmen, an Executive member of the board of the NFF, Alhaji, Gusau and some state FA chairmen.

It was reached that the 2018/2019 league season shall be played on an abridged league format basis of 4 clubs each in four groups, to make up for lost times and t also properly fund the indemnities of the season.

Winners of each of the four groups will play a super 4 to determine the over winner of the 2018/2019 league season.

It was also decided that the last team in each of the 4 groups will go for a play off to ascertain the (2) two teams that will be relegated to the pro-league at the end of the 2018/2019 league season.

That commencement date of the 2018/2019 league season is fixed for 17 July, of this year.

It is was also carried that the NWFL chairperson briefed the congress on the technical support programme and the bi-lateral signed with La-Liga to develop the Nigeria Women Football League, with an arraignment to have the winner of 2018/2019 NWFL season travel to Spain on an arranged international tournament, which will be on a yearly basis.

Also, a congress approved caution fees for the 2018/2019 League season to be 5,000 for yellow card and N10,000 for Red card.

All indebted clubs are given a grace period of up to 10th of July, 2019 to pay up fully or be expelled out of the league.

Clubs are advised to pay all the outstanding players salaries and give priority to the welfare of their players. Clubs owning players are advised to pay the players or be sanctioned.

It was also said that, congress passed an absolute vote of confidence on the Aisha Falode-led board of the NWFL.

Meanwhile, the communiqué drafting Committee were Mr. Joe Amene-chairman, Itenrietta Ukaigwe, member and Emmanuel Zira as secretary.