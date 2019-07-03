Women’s W/Cup: Netherlands Set For Sweden Clash In Semis

European champions the Netherlands “did not expect” to be in the semi-finals of the World Cup, says other player Vivianne Miedema.

The Dutch have reached the last four for the first time and face 2003 finalists Sweden in Lyon tonight.

“We have done amazing and we can be really proud,” said striker Miedema, who has scored three goals including one in the last-eight win over Italy.

The winners will face either holders the United States or England in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Miedema, 22, has taken her tally to 61 international goals during the tournament to become her country’s all-time top scorer.

She scored 31 goals in 28 games in all competitions last season and collected the PFA Player of the Year award as Arsenal won the Women’s Super League title.

The Netherlands’ spine of Miedema, midfielder Danielle van de Donk, centre-back Dominique Bloodworth and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal all played for the Gunners last season, though the latter two left the club at the end of the campaign.

Miedema added: “Obviously it is really easy because we have been playing together for two years. We play as goalie, centre-back, number 10 and me and it is the same at Arsenal so you get to know each other a lot better.

“I just need to look at Dominique Bloodworth and I know where she is going to play the ball. It is the same with DVD (Van de Donk), we just have that connection. It helps me a lot and it helps our team a lot, and I am happy that we have got that.

“We have been complaining a lot that we have not played the best football but in the end we are in the semis.”

Sweden on their part are aiming to reach their second final after being beaten 2-1 after extra time by Germany 16 years ago in California.

They took revenge this year with a shock quarter-final victory over the Germans, who were heavily fancied to progress to the final.

The Swedes come up against a Netherlands side that have won their past 11 games at a major tournament having triumphed at the Euros at home two years ago.

Sweden manager, Peter Gerhardsson says he studied in Rotterdam and called the Netherlands “one of my favourite countries when it comes to football”.