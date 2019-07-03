Women Tennis Set To Witness More Growth

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Engr. Tikon Ishaku has stated that the women Tennis championship will eventually be a solution to the lack of competition that may have in the past affected the growth of women table tennis players especially those based in Nigeria after the completion of the National Women Singles Open Championship over the weekend which produced a surprise winner Fatima Bello.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen Tikon said the purpose is to have the women engaged in more competition and this has proven to be a good start, while hoping that this will eventually help solve the problem of not having players with more competition playing at the national team.

“It has been a challenge for the past few years coming up with a formidable female national team and with these, we will come out with the best and we believe that will be the team that will stand the test of time.

“So we want to believe this will put an end to the problem in the female team and that is the target.”