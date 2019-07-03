Westerhoff Faults Rohr’s Tactics Against Madagascar

Former Super Eagles technical adviser, Clemens Westerhoff has blasted the tactics adopted by current boss Gernot Rohr in the wake of the team’s loss to Madagascar in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Rohr made many changes to the team that defeated Burundi and Guinea in the first two games, and it proved to be costly, with Madagascar scoring twice to secure the three points that helped them finished as the Group winners.

Reacting to the performance of the team against the Malagasy, Westerhoff who led Nigeria to the title back in 1994, said Gernot Rohr’s tactics and changes made the team vulnerable.

“The tactics was wrong, the changes were many from the playersthat played against Burundi and Guinea,” Westerhof opined.

“Yes, maybe they didn’t give Madagascar any chance (underrated Madagascar)”.

“Its difficult to believe Super Eagles lost to a Madagascar team Ican’t find (in the map).” Westerhof opined.

The experience Dutch tactician admitted that he’s surprised by the manner of the defeat and tagged it as a shameful loss.

“Who is Madagascar?. Where are they in Africa and the World? Who are their players and where do they play?,”

“I’m surprised, its a shame that Super Eagles, with big and experienced players”. He concluded.