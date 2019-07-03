Tornadoes Not Thinking To Win AITEO Cup

The new coach of relegated NPFL side Niger Tornadoes Bala Abubakar has stated that he is not thinking of the Federation Cup title yet despite currently been in the last four of the tournament where they will face Rivers united this tomorrow.

Bala who returned to the club he guided to the Federation cup final two years ago with the coming of a new board at the club told Tidesports source that overcoming the semi-final hurdle against Rivers United is the sole focus for now before thinking of what comes next.

“The most important thing is to scale through to the final, that is the most important thing for now.

Beating Pillars or fighting for the trophy is not the most important thing yet and that is why what we are concentrating on doing now is to see how we can beat Rivers. When we cross that bridge, we will know what to say or what to do about the final.”