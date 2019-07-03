Taraba Assembly Adopts Death Penalty For Kidnappers

The Taraba State House of Assembly,yesterday amended the state Kidnapping and Abduction Prohibition Act 2010, to introduce death penalty and life imprisonment for offenders.

Mr Charles Maijankai, Majority Leader and member representing Karim Lamido 1 constituency, moved the motion for the amendment of the Act which was seconded by Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, the Minority Leader of the House during plenary.

The Speaker, Abel Diah said that the bill, upon its assent by Governor Darius Ishaku would become Kidnapping and Abduction Prohibition Amendment Act 2019.

Diah, who represents Mbamnga constituency, said that the bill would ensure protection of residents of the state against kidnapping.

The speaker said the new bill has amended section three, four, seven and eight of the 2010 Act, Our correspondent reports.

He stated that the bill stipulate that any person who kidnap or abduct a person or by any other means of instilling or tricking another person with intent to demand ransom or compel another person to do anything against his wish shall be sentenced to death.

He explained that the person shall also forfeit all property and proceeds traceable to him or her to the state government.

The speaker also said that any person who attempt to kidnap shall be sentenced to life imprisonment while any person who willfully permit his building or premises to be used for the act shall be sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine.