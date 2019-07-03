Take Advantage Of Marathon Road Races In Nigeria – Ogunkoya

Former Nigerian athletes Falilat Ogunkoya has charged Nigerian athletes to plug into the culture of Marathon road races by taking advantage of the different road races in Nigeria through participation which offers long-distance runners a platform for a competition to test their might against other international athletes.
Ogunkoya speaking in a chat with newsmen ahead of this year’s Remo ultra road race slated for December 7th, 2019 said the Nigerian athletes should make the most use of the competition and other road races in Nigeria.
She added that this will help build the culture of long-distance races among Nigerian athletes.
“I think what we can do is to encourage them, the Kenyans, Ethiopians and Marathon runners train thrice daily. We must create other avenues to engage our athletes.
