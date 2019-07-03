Spice For Better Health (1)

The word spice is used to denote condiments that are used to enhance the taste of food. Usually spices are hot on the taste buds due to the natural flavour.

But aside their pepperish feelings, spices are hugely medicinal and curative. The Chinese and the Spanish of yore used to travel long distances both on land and water to buy spices from Arabia.

As early as that time they discovered that these unique herbs help to ward off colds, cough hence spices became high commodity in Europe and America where they were later introduced in the 14th and 15th centuries.

Today, spices have become common ingredients in foods, confectioneries and pastries.

However, while their uses cannot be restricted only in the kitchen, spices have been discovered to have healing properties that may not be observable to many people until they stop eating them. Below are some of the top healing spices:

1. GARLIC… (Allium sativum). This spice has been called the “ king” of the spices. Besides being a potent antibiotic and antiviral herb, garlic reduces high blood pressure, high cholesterol. It has been used thousands of years in food and medicine.

Studies have shown that it can help treat arthritis, diarrhea, colds among other ailments. Recent studies by Russian scientists have shown that garlic can help prevent and treat cancer. Always add it in your soups and stews.

2. GINGER…(zingiber officinale). This special spice comes behind garlic as the most used and is highly medicinal. According to James Duke, a popular herbalist, ginger contains ‘zingibain’, a kind of enzyme that has the ability to chemically breakdown protein. These enzymes help in controlling autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, pain, and spondylitis. But it’s most popular use is to control dizziness, nausea.

Ginger according to research contains more than 12 antioxidants that help check inflammation. A dish prepared with ginger will actually give you medicinal dose of the herb.

3. TURMERIC (Curcuma longa). This yellow colour of ginger is also highly medicinal and until recently, turmeric was most popular in India and other Asian countries. Fortunately, it’s not as hot as ginger but has lots of medicinal virtues. When combined with other spices, turmeric gives curry its yellow colour.

It has lots of vitamins such as C, E and A. Research has also shown that if it’s combined with other spices such as cloves, cinnamon and bay leaf it can help the body to control excess sugar, and therefore very good for diabetics.

4. CLOVES (syzygium aromaticum).Cloves are not popular a herb until recently when ‘zobo’ drink became a popular beverage for most Nigerians.

History has recorded that before people in ancient Asia were permitted to see their King, they had to chew cloves to freshen their breath. Cloves have a very powerful aromatic and antibacterial oil. It’s also used in the production of toothpaste and mouth washes and it is considered effective in relieving toothaches.

5.THYME.. (thymus vulgaris). The mother of spices. The leaves of this lovely aromatic wild garden plant is used in flavouring stews and soups but is now a potent medicine.

Nineteenth century Swiss herbalist, Kunzle claim that,” thyme helps to refresh lungs, remove indigestion, flatulence, liver and splenetic complaints, act as diuretic.”

It’s more effective when used with other herbs, so if you feel cold, it could be added with peppermint or a pinch of cayenne pepper. Or use it and make a light pepper soup with ginger, cayenne to relieve the nasal and air passages for asthma.