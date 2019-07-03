RUGA: Nigeria Sitting On Keg Of Gunpowder -Activist Warns FG

A frontline activist in Nigeria, Mr Patrick Eholo has warned the Federal Government of Nigeria on the proposed plan of RUGA settlement in the thirty-six states of the nation.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should not give other ethnic religions in Nigerian the impression that he is on a mission to Islamize the country as alleged in some quarters.

When speaking with newsmen, president of One Love Foundation said RUGA plan was dead on arrival in some states, especially in Edo State where people treasure what they have more than anything.

Mr Eholo said Nigerians should not bother about the herder issue in new name called RUGA and that what the current Federal Government is proposing is different from ranching.

“Ranching started over sixty-five years ago in Obudu, where we have Obudu cattle, subsequently spread to Kano and other areas in the west. Because of nepotism and favouritism, that is why we are where we are today.

“The president does not have the right to cede any land as it relates to Land Use Act outside the federal capital teritory, except we want retroactive law and if he does that, I’m afraid, the country may be sitting on a keg of gunpowder.”

According to him, members elected at various levels should join hands together and say no to the barbaric move, except they want to be disgraced before their constituents.

“The governor of every state should refrain from being an apologist to the president like what that of Edo and some others have done. They have the right to issue certificate of occupancy.

“Can the president give every other Nigerian land in the north? So the issue is dead on arrival. I love the northern people, but they cannot have autonomous existence or land here. They can live here with us peacefully. But the president should not forcefully cede our land to any herder or whatever,” he added.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; his counterparts in the South-East and the Ekiti State government have faulted a claim by the Presidency that the Federal Government has gazetted land in all the 36 states of the federation.