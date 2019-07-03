Rivers Farmers Decry Flooding Threat

Farmers in Rivers State have expressed fears over what they called flooding threat due to heavy rainfall experienced lately in the state.

In his views, John Azunda, a farmer at Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area lamented over what he described as wasted efforts in this year’s farming season stating that flood had ravaged his farmland and crops after the penultimate Monday rainfall.

He said that he planted on about four plots of land with improved variety of cassava stems and yam tubers saying that flooding had become enemy to farmers in view of the current climate change saga than the usual pest and rodent that could be easily controlled with pesticides and insecticides.

Azunda, posited that if the volume of the torrential rainfall continues in July and August, the state would be hit with scarcity of food.

A fish farmer in Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Aaron Amadi, reiterated the need for government intervention as flooding had swalled-up his fish pond, stressing that he had lost all the fingerlings and matured cat fishes ready for harvest to flood.

The Tide reports that the flooding at Nkpolu had become a major concern affecting shop owners, motorists, commuters, traders and road users, since the year 2017.

Reports say that people had lost their lives in a bid to draw government attention to the area through peaceful protest that ended up in violence and destruction of properties in 2018, which never paid of.

Amadi, while regretting his fish farm in the area, called on the government at all levels to channel the flood to an alternative location, adding the need to create a new canal that could drain the flood and dredge the existing streams that are closer to the area.

Another farmer at Igwuruta, Ikwerre local government area, Ebere Igwe, urged government to come to the aid of farmers considering the effect the heavy rainfall would have on the farmlands and crops, adding that not checked low harvest and food scarcity would be inevitable.