Rangers Retain 20 Players For Next Season

Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International F.C have concluded plans to retain only twenty-two players that featured for the team in the fast winding-up 2018/2019 season.

General manager of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Prince Davidson Owumi made this revelation, Monday, as preparations are on to welcome back the players from the two-weeks break sanctioned by the club.

The former NPL and Warri Wolves boss confirmed that the players whose services were needed for the coming season have been contacted and are expected back in the coal city next week.

“Yes, we have started preparations for the coming season as we have made contacts with the players needed to help us achieve our target both on the continent and domestic scene.

Only twenty-two of the players that featured for us in the ending season will be privileged to wear the club’s jersey in the coming season. Most of them have been reached and negotiations concluded. Those reached will be known as soon as they return from the break,” said Prince Owumi.

The General Manager further said, “I can also confirm that we have had successful discussions with some players that we hope will add some strength to the team as our target on the continent and domestic scene remain intact.”

It would be recalled that Rangers ended the 2018/2019 abridged NPFL season on the third position at the end of the season’ championship playoff while its forays on the 2019 Total CAF Confederations cup ended in the group stage.