Quit Notice: RSG Grants 21-Day Extension To Street Traders, Others …Mulls New Security Measure In Rivers

The Rivers State Government has announced a 21-day extension of the initial deadline given to street traders, car sales operators, mechanics and operators of private commercial vehicle parks to quit Port Harcourt streets and roads.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, indicated that, “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, has graciously extended by 21 days, the deadline given to those involved in the illegal use of the streets of Port Harcourt for street trading, car sales, mechanic workshops and private taxi parks”.

The statement noted that, “As a responsive government, the new deadline of July 21, 2019, is to assist those involved in the aforementioned businesses to adjust to the new reality.

“Therefore, all those concerned are advised to reciprocate the magnanimity of the state government by ensuring that they do not fall foul of this directive, as government will not extend this second deadline”.

It further said that, “The Task Force set up for this purpose will impound the goods of defaulters. Impounded goods would be forfeited.

“All well-meaning residents of Rivers State are encouraged to join hands with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has disclosed that the state government plans to initiate a comprehensive security architecture that would improve peace in all parts of the state.

Wike also stated that his administration would continue to encourage security operatives who support the state government to fight crime in different communities.

He spoke, last Monday, during the meeting with chiefs and security officials from Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said, “Very soon, we will roll out comprehensive security architecture for the State to improve security in all communities of the state.

“The state government is committed to encouraging security operatives who assist us in improving security in our communities. Today, we are honouring the area commander of Ahoada East and West and the JTF Commander of Ahoada.

“They have placed their lives on the line to defend our people. It is not easy. Now that they are alive, it is for us to appreciate them. This will encourage others to serve the state. These officers have shown that they are prepared to defend the state and fight”.

On the decision by Ekpeye youths to turn a new leaf and surrender their arms and embrace peace, Wike directed the police to bind over the youths so that they don’t return to crime.

He regretted that criminal activities have negatively affected the development of Ekpeye Kingdom.

“If you have volunteered to embrace peace and drop your arms, the state government will support you. Nobody will arrest you.

“If the police bind you over, the Rivers State Government will rehabilitate you. I want peace in all communities of the state because government cannot execute projects where there is no peace”, he said.

Wike assured Ekpeye people that his administration would develop platforms that would encourage oil companies to employ the youths of host communities.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Ehie Edison urged the Rivers State governor to forgive the youths and encourage them on the path of peace.

“We are aware of your selfless efforts to ensure that peace returns to Rivers State. It will be insensitive for us not to take the lead and support you in Ekpeye land”, he said.

Edison said that the least that Ekpeye leaders can do was to create the right environment for peace to return to the area, and urged the governor to give Ekpeye leaders two weeks to mop up arms in the communities.

Also speaking, Eze Igbu-Upata, Dr Felix Otuwarikpo said that 113 youths had earlier surrendered their weapons, with another 216 youths joining the programme, last weekend.

He said that Ekpeye leaders were committed to peace in the area, hence they ensured the arrest and prosecution of a local gun manufacturer, adding that Ekpeye people were not in support of criminality.

He assured the governor that more arms would be mopped up by community leaders in the next two weeks.

The service commanders presented the cash gifts of the Rivers State Government to the security officials.

It would be recalled that Ekpeye leaders worked out a traditional amnesty programme which led to local criminals surrendering their arms in a ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.