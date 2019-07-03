NYCN Warns Youths In C’River Against Illicit Drug

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State Chapter, has advised youths in the state to shun illicit drugs.

The state Chairman of NYCN, Mr Ndiyo Ndiyo, gave the advice yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

He said that the call became necessary in view of the high consumption of illicit drugs by youths in the state.

Ndiyo said that drugs such as cannabis, tramadol, cocaine and others were capable of truncating the life of any consumer and could lead to mental disorder in some cases.

According to him, the council had embarked on sensitisation across the 18 local government areas in the state with a view to highlighting the dangers of dealing in drugs.

“There is no single person that drug has ever helped in anyway. There is no youth that have been appointed or given an award as the best drug user.

“It is very unfortunate that young persons are indulging in drugs daily without looking at the dangers involved.

“I am calling on all youths in Cross River State to shun the intake of hard and illicit drugs,” Ndiyo said.

According to him, it is unfortunate for those who have been put behind bars for one reason or the other due to drug-related offences but others can still change.

“We pray that even those in the rehabilitation centre will come out very healthy and contribute their quota to the development of the society,” he said.