NSCDC In Edo Conducts Psychological, Behavioural Tests On Personnel

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, last Monday in Benin, commenced the conducting of forensic psychological and behavioural tests on its personnel.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Makinde Ayinla, represented by Mr Abel Odole, the Assistant State Commandant, said that the Corps Commandant General gave the directive for the conduct of the tests.

He said that the essence of the exercise was to ascertain the mental alertness of the officers with a view to enhancing their productivity or detecting those who required medical help.

Ayinla said the exercise was meant to bring officers of the corps at per with their contemporaries in other para military organisations.

He said the tests had become imperative since the incidences of accidental discharge had become rampant among security personnel in the country.

The state commandant said the test would help the command assess and evaluate the psychological and behavioural fitness of its personnel.

Ayinla however, clarified that no personnel found wanting would be discharged, rather, such a personnel would be put under a monitored programme to boost his or her self esteem for improved performance.

The state commandant said that the exercise was expected to be carried out by all NSCDC commands nationwide.