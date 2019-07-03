Akwa Utd’s Mfon Udoh has revealed that some Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players are diabolical and therefore he keeps things away from them, Tidesports source gathered.
Akwa United goal king who just jointly won the 2019 Eunisell Boot awards with Katsina United Sanusi Ibrahim said:
“I don’t share boots with an NPFL player let alone keep them in the sun to dry as I have close to 20 football boots, so sometimes I can’t tell which one to wear”.
“In the dressing room, I just do my match rituals with my cross and olive oil”.
“It’s sad when I see players pour saliva or other suspicious stuff (juju or black magic) on their boots before they wear them.”
Former Enyimba International goal poacher netted ten goals this season and went home with Two Million Naira alongside Sanusi Ibrahim of Katsina United courtesy of Eunisell last Friday night.
NLPFL Are Diabolic – Udoh
Akwa Utd’s Mfon Udoh has revealed that some Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players are diabolical and therefore he keeps things away from them, Tidesports source gathered.