NGO Tasks Parents On Sex Education

The Support Toward Advancement Networking and Development for Women and Children Foundation has urged parents to remain their child(ren)’s first source of information about sex education.

STAND Executive Director, Mrs Olusayo Adeleye told newsmen, yesterday in Ibadan that this had become imperative because understanding correct information on sex could protect children from risky behaviour as they grow up.

Adeleye, who is also a legal practitioner noted that in the light of recent happenings across the nation, it had become imperative to harp on the importance of creating a safe society for children to live in and thrive.

She said, “Through open conversation, kids are more likely to speak with parents about all the other trials of adolescence such as anxiety, depression, relationships and the use of drugs as well as sexual issues and protection against sexual predators.

“Parents and guardians must take it upon themselves to get properly educated about sexual abuse in children and also know what signs of defilement to watch out for,” he said.

Adeleye said sex education was no longer an option but a survival strategy and not the time to ‘protect’ children from information about sex and sexuality as this has been discovered to be one of the commonest reasons why sexual predators get away with their evil acts.

According to her, many perpetrators of the dastardly act are not brought to book because of the culture of secrecy, victimisation and stigmatisation.

“Parents should also unlearn the harmful culture of silence and be ready to speak up and seek justice for their children or wards without compromise and regardless of whatever pressure is mounted upon them”.