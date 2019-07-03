Navy Arrest Vessel With Five Indians, Two Nigerians

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the arrest of a vessel, MT APECUS with five Indian Nationals as well as two Nigerians as crew members on board an illegal and unauthorized mission to the nation’s territorial waterways to steal crude.

This is coming as the Navy has launched a manhunt for the Nigerian collaborators who aided the illegal entrance of the vessel and its crew to the nation’s waterways to carry out illicit oil deal under false pretence.

While noting that the said vessel had been involved in series of criminal activities on the nation’s waterways since 2014, the Naval Authority said the vessel had operated all those years without a valid permit or documentation.

Reacting to the report in a statement released late last night, the Navy assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that Nigerian partners behind this dastardly act are brought to face justice to serve as deterrent.

The statement which was sent to newsmen by the Base Information Officer, reads in part, “The Nigerian Navy has been inundated with reports relating to the suspected hijack of a Palau flagged Tanker, MT APECUS, off the coast of Bonny, Nigeria’s territorial waters”.

“The alleged hijack of the vessel with IMO No. 7333810 and Call Sign No. T8WU, occurred on the 19th of April 2019 resulting in the alleged abduction of 7 crew members comprising 5 Indian nationals and 2 Nigerians.

“The report indicated that the 5 Indians were released by their abductors. It will be recalled that in a press release, NIMASA alluded to the vessel involvement in criminality within Nigerian waters”.