Man In Custody Over Defilement Of 7-Year- Old

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court presided over by F.N Amanze ordered man to be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl.

The accused person, Augustine Neebani ‘m’ defiled the victim on the 14th day of June 2019, at Ogale Eleme in Port Harcourt Magisterial District.

According to him’ I was incanted that’s why I acted that way.

Augustine Neebani did attempt to kill the victim by holding her firmly to the ground in a verge to have unlawful carnal knowledge and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 320 of the criminal code Cap c38Vol.ii, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Rivers State.

The accused person threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to her parents thereby committed an offence punishable under section 249 (6)(d) of the Criminal Code Cap (38 Vol. 11, Laws of the Federation 2004. The prosecutor for this case was Inspector Chigenu Nwokwe.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned to the 23rd of September, 2019.