MAN Holds 2019 AGM In PH …As Manufacturers Exhibits Products

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch have concluded plans to hold the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Port Harcourt, theme: “Redeeming our Economic Potentials through Manufacturing.”

The chairman of the branch, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple made this known during a press conference in MAN’s secretariat, yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Senator Pepple who was represented by the association’s first vice chairman, Mr Vincent Okuku said MAN would also float the 4th exhibition of made-in-Nigeria goods, where over 45 companies, banks, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), national agencies would participate.

“All companies would showcase their high quality products, made here in Rivers and Bayelsa States to prove to everyone that our products have comparative advantages over foreign manufactured products”.

The Vice Chairman said that over 5,000 persons are expected to visit the various stands, adding that the public lecture on the theme would be handled by a renowned business executive, Engr Reginald Ike Odia on the second day of the programme, July 10th 2019.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Okuku said that power supply was the greatest challenge for manufacturers in the state, as access roads has been handled to a reasonable extent.

He reiterated that the security challenge is affecting everybody, adding that it is not peculiar to Rivers State but all other parts of the country.

“When the youths get busy, the crime rate will reduce. Security situation is affecting business but is all over the country and not only Port Harcourt or Niger Delta,” he said.

He noted that manufacturers are passing through hard times in the country as the president “is a man that is controlled by his own decision.”

Okuku, who is also the Group Personnel Manager, Eastern Enamelware Factory Ltd called on manufacturers to strive to stay afloat in business, adding, “it is easy to close down a factory but difficult to re-start the company.”

He noted the need for producers to do their best to keep afloat as hard situations would not last forever.

MAN Vice Chairman commended the public for petronising made-in-Nigeria goods, stating that people have adjusted on the use and passion for foreign made goods at the expense of the country’s economy and products.

He noted the need for individuals and companies to utilise the business opportunity provided by the trade exhibition, adding that the two-day, 2019 AGM would better the lives of those seeking for business opportunities.

Lilian Peters