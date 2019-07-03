Lawyer Urges Government To Put Security On Priority List

A Port Harcourt based lawyer, Mr. Chijioke Agi, has called on River State Government to give security of lives and property a priority.

Mr. Agi, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, expressed regret that many youths in the state were engaged in organised crime.

He listed cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping as the crimes that have ravaged the state.

Mr. Agi noted that those crimes persisted in both rural and urban centres.

He pointed out that many young persons had been enlisted in dangerous cult groups that had become a problem to the society.

He thus urged parents to always monitor activities of their teens to prevent them from joining bad gangs at their vulnerable age.

The lawyer noted that most young persons in crimes today were victims of deception.

Mr. Agi urged community leaders and well-meaning people of the state to join hands to make the society a better place.

According to him, no society thrives in an atmosphere of uncertainty.

He remarked that where everybody was his brother’s keeper, vulnerability to criminal activities of hoodlums would be at the bearest minimum.

Chidi Enyie