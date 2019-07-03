Kogi, Bayelsa Gov Polls: INEC To Resume Distribution Of Uncollected PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it would resume the distribution of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards in Bayelsa and Kogi, ahead of the States’ November 16 governorship elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

“The commission will definitely distribute the uncollected PVCs before the Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship elections.

Okoye said that the commission would soon meet to decide on whether to hold Continuous Voter Registration in the two states before the elections.

“In the next (one) month, the commission will take a decision on whether to conduct CVR for these two states, just before the elections.

“That particular decision has not been taken. Definitely, the commission will take that decision.

“But what is certain is that we are going to distribute the uncollected PVCs in Kogi and Bayelsa before the conduct of governorship elections in the two states,” he said.