Kashamu’s Fresh Suit Stalls Judgement On Extradition

Justice OkonAbang of the Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday, suspended judgment in a fresh suit filed by a former senator, Buruji Kashamu, seeking to stop the Federal Government from extraditing him to the U.S.

This is to stop the U.S from trying him for an alleged hard drug offence.

The Judge suspended the verdict following a fresh appeal by the plaintiff to the court to allow him re-open his case afresh.

Our correspondent reports that the court adjourned judgment twice in the suit due to heavy load work of the court.

The judgment was supposed to be delivered on Monday, July 1, but a new counsel to Kashamu, Mr Raphael Oluyede, announced that he had filed a motion praying the court to halt delivery of judgment to allow him re-argue his case.

He said that his motion dated June 27, had been served on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who are the two respondents in the suit.

However, the AGF counsel, Mr Idris Ndahi, denied receiving the motion.

Justice Abang consequently fixed July 5, for hearing of the motion before delivering judgment in the suit.