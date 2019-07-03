Indomitable Lions Set Up Clash With S’Eagles

The Black Stars of Ghana last night avoided a potential round of 16 clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt courtesy of their victory over Guinea Bissau in their final Group game.

Ghana reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba’s cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times.

Piqueti had a 25-yard shot tipped onto the bar by keeper Richard Ofori, Joseph Mendes hit the outside of the post from the edge of the box and Mamadu Cande’s corner struck the crossbar.

Swansea striker Ayew also hit the post twice, once in each half.

As a result of winning the group on goal difference, four-time champions Ghana, who had drawn their opening two games, will face the team who finishes second in Group E – Mali, Tunisia, Angola or Mauritania, in Ismailia on Monday.

Defending champions Cameroon and Benin played out a goalless draw in the group’s other encounter, allowing both sides to progress into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The result means Cameroon finished second in Group F to set up a tasty meeting with Nigeria.

Benin went through as one of the four best third-placed teams but must wait to find out their next opponents.

Cameroon came closest to scoring but both Ambroise Oyongo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw their efforts saved.

Goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe dived full length to his right to make two stunning fingertip saves in the opening period.

Benin’s best chance fell to Stephane Sessegnon, but the former Sunderland and West Brom midfielder struck a free-kick narrowly wide.

Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 and will face the second-placed team from Group E. The final group games take place on Wednesday with Mali already going through, while Tunisia, Angola and Mauritania all still in contention to progress.

Cameroon will face Nigeria in Alexandria on Saturday.