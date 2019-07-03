I’m Not A Robot – Balogun

No apologies, just acknowledgement of a “miscued pass” to Ikechukwu Ezenwa that led to a goal, that’s all Leon Balogun has offered after Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Madagascar, as he puts on a brave face and said he is not a robot.

That error perhaps depleted the puff of the Super Eagles and boosted the confidence of the 108th ranked team in the world to go for the kill.

It was a matter of punching above their weight, but the underdogs stood tall and put another one past Ezenwa to run away with a very comfortable 2-0 victory and the bragging rights as group B winners.

However, whilst fans await some deeper explanation for that “humiliating” defeat from the Head Coach, Captain or anyone else in the team, Balogun has offered his side to the fiasco at the Alexandria Stadium.

The 31 year-old is moving on from that mistake and is leaving behind anyone still stuck on stupid.

“Bad days happen we had a bad day we tried it wasn’t enough but we still qualified and that’s what we should focus on and get ready for the next game,” he told Tidesports source.

“I made one mistake that led to a goal; played one miscued pass to the goalkeeper apart from that I think I defended everything I needed to defend and I know people will only focus on that mistake but that’s not what I’m going to do.

“I didn’t make that mistake on purpose it definitely doesn’t feel good. It was just a bad game for the whole team. It is football and these things happen and we’re all human beings; I’m not a robot.

“I can’t guarantee that mistakes won’t happen, so I will never say that. But of course if you had a mistake like that then you don’t want to do it again, but you can’t make any promises on that one.”