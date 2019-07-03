Gunmen Attack Police Station In Bayelsa, Kill DPO, 3 Others …As Fire Guts Bayelsa Radio Station

Suspected gunmen on Monday invaded Agudama-Ekpetiama police station in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State killing four police personnel on duty.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Bayelsa Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the police is aware of the incident, we are preparing a statement, as soon as it is ready we’ll get back to you,” Butswat told newsmen.

The officers killed during the attack included the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a pregnant policewoman and two policemen who were on duty.

A source who preferred anonymity also told journalists that the suspected gunmen stormed the police station at the early hours of Monday (July 1) and started shooting sporadically.

“No civilian was killed during the attack because there were no detainees in the cell of the station.

“The attack happened at about 2.15 a.m of Monday and lasted for about an hour.

“We saw that several guns, ammunitions and police uniforms were carted away by the gunmen,” the source said.

The corpses of the officers killed have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa by men of the force.

In another development the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Glory FM, 97.1 yesterday was gutted by fire, leaving the organisation with damaged property worth millions of naira.

A presenter, who was on duty, Mr Victor Binawari, told newsmen in Yenagoa that the fire was ignited by a spark from the station’s control room in the early morning.

Binawari said some of the affected areas were: the account department, live and recording studio, control room and confidential documents, electronics, furniture among others.

He said: “I was doing my breakfast show ‘Rise and Shine’ when the lights went off.

“I felt it was a minor technical issue we could fix, so we had to put on our torch lights and went on with the programme because the monitor indicated that we were still on air.

“It did not take long before I heard rumbling in the ceiling as if rats were up there chasing themselves.

“While I was wondering what was happening, one of our interns ran into the studio and alerted us that the station was on fire.

“It was at that point that I asked my guests to be calm and follow me out of the building. Only for us to get outside the studio to see that the building was seriously on fire.” The Commissioner for Information, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who visited the scene commended the fire fighters for putting the fire under control.

“I am not authorised to speak, “ he said.