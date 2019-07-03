Group Condemns Spate Of Violence In Rivers

A Port Harcourt based advocacy group, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social justice has condemned the spate of violence in Rivers State.

The president of the group, Mr. John Cement, who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, warned that unless urgent measures are taken to step up security, hoodlums would continue to wreak havoc in the state.

Mr. Clement, who was speaking against the backdrop of the killing of two policemen at Timber Area of Port Harcourt, expressed regrets that the proliferation of small arms had remained unchecked.

He said everybody was a victim in a crisis situation.

Mr. Clement remarked that most hoodlums that were causing mayhem in the state, had infiltrated from neighbouring states with pockets of Rivers indigenes.

He called on the police to be proactive in order to maintain peace in the state.

Mr. Clement urged the police to make use of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to locate the identity of criminals ravaging the state.

He noted if the police were able to have a data of criminals in the state, it would be easy for them to fish out hoodlums.

The president urged all to support the police in their effort to fish out criminals in the state.