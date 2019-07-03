Good Governace: Anglican Bishops Plan Thanksgiving For Wike …As Monarchs Assure Synergy With Security Agencies

Anglican Dioceses in Rivers State have said that Governor Nyesom Wike sterling performances in the first four years of his administration was the reason behind its proposed thanksgiving service for the governor and his deputy this Sunday.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rt Rev. Tubokosemie R. Abere who is the leader of the Anglican Bishops in Rivers State said that the service which holds this Sunday at the St Paul’s Cathedral Diobu Port Harcourt will also be used to thank God for the return of peace to the state after the general election.

“The purpose is to thank God for many of His mercies and favours on Rivers State.

Moreso, the successful first tenure of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Deputy Governor, Dame Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo”.

Bishop Abere listed the achievements of Governor Wike to include peaceful governance in the first tenure, construction and development of infrastructures in the state, and expansion of major roads and construction of internal roads.

The dioceses also listed other achievements to include; improvement on the educational institution, introduction of college of medicine at the Rivers State University, introduction of more polytechnic campuses amongst others.

Also speaking, chairman of the thanksgiving organising committee who is also the Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu said that the Anglican Communion in Rivers State is proud of Governor Wike and his Deputy Ipalibo Harry Banigo both of who are faithfuls of the Anglican Church.

Bishop Ordu said that the service will be attended by all senior \clergies of the eight dioceses in Rivers State.

Also speaking, the Bishop Diocese of Etche, Rt Rev. Okechukwu Nwala said that Governor Wike has shown great commitment in the development at churches adding that the event is to celebrate God’s goodness in the victory he granted to Governor Wike and his deputy Ipalibo Harry Banigo.

The briefing was attended by Rt Rev Ralph Ebirien of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Wisdom Budu Ihunwo of Diocese of Niger Delta North, Tubo Abere of Diocese of Okrika and Solomon Enyindah of the Diocese of Ikwerre.

Also in attendance were Rt Rev Clement Ekpeye of Diocese of Ahoada and Gberegbara of the Diocese of Ogoni

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in Rivers State under the aegis of “Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council/Chiefs”, have expressed determination to synergise with security operatives to step up surveillance on coastal communities.

The Paramount Ruler of Ikuru Town and Chairman of the council, King Aaron Ikuru, made the assertion after a thanksgiving service at St. Simon’s Anglican Church, Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The service was to thank God for the released Lebanese construction workers abducted in Andoni territory.

Ikuru, on behalf of the council, assured the people that the area would no longer be a safe haven for criminals as there were redoubled synergy with relevant security agencies, a strategy aimed at tackling kidnapping and other criminalities in the area.

It would be recalled that three Lebanese construction workers who were kidnapped on site in Andoni Local Government Area had regained freedom.

While in their abductors’ nest, the state government had threatened to dethrone traditional rulers of the area if the foreigners were not released.

The paramount ruler said that consequently, the security agencies in collaboration with traditional rulers in the area worked in synergy until they were released after two weeks.

“We are advising our youths, especially those ones who call themselves militants to retrace their steps and return to the fold.

“For those of them who are willing to surrender their arms to the local government council, such ones will be entitled to an immediate reward.

“And for those strangers who sneak into Andoni through our coast, they should know it’s no longer business as usual because the state government is very worried and more than ever before.

“The search light is now beamed on Andoni, so any body aiding or abetting any form of crime in this area should desist forthwith.

“We are now abreast with their tactics, remember that when men have learnt how to shoot without missing, the birds learn how to fly without perching.

“This time around, the state government is ready to take the war against insecurity to all nooks and cranny of the state and we won’t relent in assisting to achieve success in this laudable initiative.

“For those of them who are indigenes of Andoni, we strongly advice them to change their ways or relocate because those people they call their friends have already exposed them by way of information, so this place is no longer safe for kidnappers,” he said.

The paramount ruler thanked security operatives, the state, local government and well meaning people of Andoni for their support, especially on intelligence gathering.

He called on the state government to ensure completion of the road project which, he described, as pivotal to the economy of the area.