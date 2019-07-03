Nigeria’s participation in the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was confirmed yesterday at the 2019 Africa Para Table Tennis Championship holding in Alexandria, Egypt as four players secured their places in Japan.
Victor Farinloye will be debuting at the games after the Nigerian sealed his place in the men’s Class 8 after emerging champion at the tournament.
Rio 2016 Paralympian Ahmed Koleosho returns to the games after emerging champion in the men’s Class 3. Sydney 2000 gold medalist, Tajudeen Agunbiade had an easy ride to the final in the men’s Class 9, where he defeated Egypt’s Hussein Hussein 3-1 to emerge as champion as well as secure his passage to Japan.
Olufemi Alabi will also return to the global sports fiesta in Japan after he had to work hard to beat South Africa’s Theo Cogill 3-2 to win the men’s Class 10 and booked his place at Tokyo 2020.
Four Nigerians Qualify For Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Nigeria’s participation in the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was confirmed yesterday at the 2019 Africa Para Table Tennis Championship holding in Alexandria, Egypt as four players secured their places in Japan.