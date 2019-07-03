Depression:Psychiatrist Emphasises Cordial Relationship Between Parents, Children

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Olusola Oluwanuga, has advised parents to spend more time with their children to avoid the risk of depression which may lead to suicide.

Oluwanuga, who is the Head of Psychiatry in National Hospital, Abuja, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

She said depression is a serious medical illness that negatively affects peoples’ feelings, thinking and actions.

She added that the condition could result to sadness or loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.

She explained that depression could also lead to emotional and physical problems, which could decrease one’s ability to function well.

Oluwanuga, therefore, advised parents to take good care of their children, as a preventive measure against depression.

She cited exposure to social media as possible contributory factor to depression, stressing: “the upbringing of children matters a lot, parents must cultivate the habit of making their children to feel free to discuss everything with them at all times.

“Some children lack social skills to communicate their problems, hence they resort to social media to get solutions, which may affect them.”