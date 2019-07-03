Danger Borrow Pit: Community Seeks Oil Firm’s Intervention

The people of Oboburu Community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have appealed for the intervention of the French oil giant, Total E&P Nigeria Limited in filling up a dangerous borrow pit in the area.

They alleged that two persons drowned in the pit last year

Owner of the land were the pit was dug, Mr Augustine Ejike Ugorji, said the victims Godstime Chinonso Ago, a sisteen – year boy and Mr Odili Elemele, got drowned in the pit last year.

He further stated that another middle aged man escaped death from the pit recently as he was rescued by some good neighbors when he fell into the pit.

Ugorji explained that the pit has been covered by overgrown grass making it difficult for people to notice the presence of the pit.

He said the pit was dug by the oil firm for excavation of sand for its road construction of the company’s base camp in OML58.

Ugorji called on the company to expedite action towards closing the pit with sand for the safety of the people in the area.

Chris Oluoh