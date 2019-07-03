Court Fixes Ruling Date For EFCC Case Against Shekarau, Others

Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, the Kano State capital, yesterday, adjourned the case involving the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau and two others to September 20, 2019 for ruling on the no-case submission, filed by the defendants.

Shekarau is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, alongside Ambassador Aminu Bashir Wali and Mansur Ahmed for allegedly collecting the sum N950,000,000 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only from the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general elections.

The defendants were first arraigned by the Commission on May 24, 2018 on a six-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering. Upon arraignment, they pleaded not guilty, thereby setting up the stage for trial.

During the course of trial, the prosecution called four witnesses and closed its case on May 8, 2019. Subsequently, the defendants through their counsels informed the court of their intention to file a no-case submission and the matter was adjourned yesterday.