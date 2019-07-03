Chile Eyes Dream Third Copa Title

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has said that reigning Copa America champions, Chile, are focused on making history in their semi-final with Peru.

Chile is aiming for a third consecutive title, a feat only achieved once before, by Argentina in successive years from 1945-47.

“We want to leave our legacy as triple champions, that’s our dream,” he said.

“We want to play our best match of the Copa against Peru. It would be historic for us to get to the final.”

Peru were the surprise package in the quarter-final after beating 15-time winners Uruguay on penalties.

The Peruvians frustrated Uruguayan strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, who both had goals ruled offside, before the latter missed the only spot kick of the shootout as Edison Flores struck the winning penalty.

The two sides meet in Porto Alegre early tomorrow morning for a chance to play either Argentina or hosts Brazil in the final.

Chile, who beat Colombia on penalties in the quarter-final, faced Peru in the 2015 semi-finals on home soil when they won 2-1 before beating Argentina on penalties in the final for their first Copa America title.

And Vidal pointed to Peru captain and striker Paolo Guerrero who along with Chile’s Eduardo Vargas is the top active scorer in Copa history on 12 goals as the biggest threat Chile will face.

“He’s a player who knows how to play against four defenders and it always takes a lot out of us to mark him,” said Vidal.