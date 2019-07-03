Buhari Commiserates With Victims Of Benue Tanker Explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue State on the tanker explosion which occurred at Ahumbe village, along Makurdi–Aliade road on Monday.

Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, Buhari decried the unfortunate loss of lives in the avoidable incident.

He also commended the efforts of Nigerians who offered immediate assistance to those injured in the incident and took them for further care.

The President called on Nigerians to be careful in handling flammable materials, especially petroleum products, in order to avoid needless casualties.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those receiving treatment speedy recovery.

A tanker loaded with petroleum product, on Monday, exploded in Ahumbe village on the Alliade/ Makurdi Federal Highway in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State with several residents feared dead.

An eyewitness, Mr Austin Nembe, said that the tanker was coming from the eastern part of the country and heading towards Makurdi when it fell while trying to avoid potholes at Ahumbe.

He explained that as soon as the tanker fell, the villagers raced to the scene to scoop fuel and in the process, the vehicle exploded and killed many of the residents.

Nembe stated, “You know that tankers are always partitioned in drums. So, the people went to the scene of the accident to scoop fuel.

“In the process of scooping fuel, there was an explosion, which resulted in several people being burnt to death.”

According to him, a commercial bus with passengers also ran into the accident scene.