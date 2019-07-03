Bizman Escapes Kidnap In PH

A businessman in Choba, Port Harcourt, Robert Bekweri Ikegwuru, last week survived a kidnapping attempt by armed men along the Rumuokoro axis of the East/West Road, Port Harcourt.

Mr Ikegwuru, who was going back to Choba from the town in his Toyota Camry car at about 8.45pm was suddenly overtaken and blocked by a Toyota Corolla car and abducted by three gun wielding men.

According to an eye-witness, Solomon Friday, the armed men after forcing the victim out of his car commanded him to enter the boot of their Corolla car and zoomed off.

He said that he later learnt that the victim managed to escape from the boot of the car less than 20 minutes later as the kidnappers were trying to pass over a major bad spot on the East/West Road beside one UN Filling station.

Recounting his experience to newsmen later, the victim, Mr Ikegwuru, said after being put inside the boot of the Corolla car by his abductors, he over-heard them discussing whether to turn back and go through Rumuokoro junction or drive ahead to Emohua area.

However, when the car slowed down and he noticed that it was going through undulating surface, he sensed that they were in a traffic caused by bad road. He then tried and opened the car boot through the inner opener, jumped down and ran for his life.

He said he ran into a police patrol van (Safer Highway), who assisted him and helped recover his Camry car with registration number, AKD 595 FD adding that he was escorted to the Ozuoba Divisional Police station where the incident was reported.

Gabriel Nwanetanya